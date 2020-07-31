Collinsville woman sexually abused teen boy for years, charges say

EDWARDSVILLE — A Collinsville woman is facing multiple charges of sexually abusing a boy from 2006 to 2010, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Sharilyn A. Whittaker, 65, was charged this week with four counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse.
Charges say that from June 2006 to April 2010, Whittaker, a family friend of the victim, sexually assaulted the then-teenage boy.
Bail for Whittaker is set at $120,000, online court records show. Her lawyer could not be reached.
