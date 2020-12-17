Colorado man killed when vehicle crashes into cable barrier on St. Charles County highway

A Colorado man was killed Wednesday night when his car crashed into a median cable barrier along Highway 364 in St. Charles County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Julian K. Dichiaro, 29, of Longmont, Colorado.

The crash was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 364, east of Gutermuth Road.

Dichiaro was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, Dichiaro overcorrected and the vehicle went off the road again and hit the cable barrier. Dichario died at a hospital. Police said he had not been wearing a seat belt.

Debris from his car hit an eastbound 2021 Volkswagen Passat, whose driver was unhurt, police said.

Cable barriers are designed to reduce crossover crashes. Missouri began installing guard cable along divided highways in 2002 and currently has more than 800 miles of cable. It costs about $130,000 per mile to install, said Nicole Hood, state highway safety and traffic engineer.

