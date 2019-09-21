COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Columbia College volleyball player from Festus died early Saturday after she fell from a ladder while trying to climb onto the roof of an off-campus apartment building, police said.
Shelby Lee Meyer, 21, died at a hospital after the fall about 2 a.m. at an apartment building in the 400 block of Hitt Street in Columbia, police said. The block is south of Columbia College campus, in downtown Columbia.
Investigators found no evidence of foul play in Meyer's death, police said in a news release. The investigation is ongoing. Police did not release more details. Police asked anyone with information to call investigators at 573-874-7652.
Meyer, a junior at Columbia College, was a member of the school's volleyball team. She graduated from St. Piux X High School in Festus. She recently transferred to Columbia from Mineral Area Community College.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community," Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple said in a written statement. "Sadly, student Shelby Meyer died in a tragic accident early Saturday morning off-campus.... We want to extend our sincerest condolences to Shelby's family, friends, and teammates."
Meyer is the second Columbia College student killed in in the last two weeks. On Sept. 13, Nadria Wright, 18, of Columbia was one of two people fatally shot about 11:55 p.m. near Forest and Grand Avenues. The second shooting victim was Sam Baldwin IV, 28, of Columbia. Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.
Counselors will visit each of Meyer's classes Monday and be available to students at Dorsey Chapel throughout the day, Dalrymple said. Students can also contact counselors at 573-875-7423.
"This is a very difficult time for our campus community with the tragic loss of two of our students in as many weeks, and we want to be able to support the students, faculty, and staff who are dealing with the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate and student," he said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shelby's family and all of those whose lives have been touched by knowing her."