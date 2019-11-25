COLUMBIA, ILL. — Monroe County prosecutors on Friday charged a Columbia man with criminal sexual assault and child porn charges, police said.
The Columbia police Department is now asking anyone whose children have been in contact with Douglas “Brad” Hicks to call detectives at (618) 281-5151.
Hicks now faces 10 felonies: four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of possession of child pornography for allegedly videotaping a child and two counts of possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate, police said in a Facebook post. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Police were notified by the Department of Children and Family Services on Monday, they said, and are continuing to investigate.