Columbia man charged in deadly drug deal at St. Louis Taco Bell

ST. LOUIS — A man from Columbia, Missouri, was charged Friday in a fatal shooting police say stemmed from a drug deal at a Taco Bell in St. Louis.

Jamar D. Burns, 30, of the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive in Columbia, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, unlawful gun possession and two counts of armed criminal action.

Charges say that Burns on May 21 met Darion Powell to buy marijuana from Powell at the Taco Bell at 501 Chouteau Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

During the deal, Burns shot Powell and told someone else to take the marijuana from Powell, charges say. The shooting was recorded by Taco Bell's surveillance cameras. Police said Powell was 29.

Burns has felony convictions for illegal possession and use of a gun, resisting arrest and possession of a defaced firearm, court records show. He also has a pending gun case in federal court in St. Louis.

