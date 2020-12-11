 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia man charged in deadly drug deal at St. Louis Taco Bell
0 comments

Columbia man charged in deadly drug deal at St. Louis Taco Bell

{{featured_button_text}}
Man found dead in Taco Bell parking lot

Police investigate the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue on Thursday night after a man was found dead. 

 Taylor Tiamoyo Harris

ST. LOUIS — A man from Columbia, Missouri, was charged Friday in a fatal shooting police say stemmed from a drug deal at a Taco Bell in St. Louis.

Jamar D. Burns

Jamar D. Burns of Columbia, Missouri, was charged Dec. 11, 2020, in a homicide in May 2020 at a Taco Bell in downtown St. Louis.

Jamar D. Burns, 30, of the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive in Columbia, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, unlawful gun possession and two counts of armed criminal action.

Charges say that Burns on May 21 met Darion Powell to buy marijuana from Powell at the Taco Bell at 501 Chouteau Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

During the deal, Burns shot Powell and told someone else to take the marijuana from Powell, charges say. The shooting was recorded by Taco Bell's surveillance cameras. Police said Powell was 29.

Burns has felony convictions for illegal possession and use of a gun, resisting arrest and possession of a defaced firearm, court records show. He also has a pending gun case in federal court in St. Louis. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports