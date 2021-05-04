Commission votes to hold St. Louis police to same discipline process as other city employees

The summary board is made up of three uniformed officers — one peer in the same rank as the officer accused of misconduct, and typically two higher-ranking officers. One member of the board, under the terms of the most recent collective bargaining agreement, was selected by the police bargaining unit, the St. Louis Police Officers Association. Either the accused officer or the department could then appeal the summary board’s decision to the civil service commission.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden issued a statement last month in favor of repealing the rule, arguing the the summary board "has allowed for officers to significantly reduce, or even negate, discipline time and time again."

The Civil Service Commission already handles such appeals for all other city employees and for officers facing longer suspension, demotion or firing.

Representatives for two St. Louis police groups — the department's bargaining unit, St. Louis Police Officers' Association, and the Ethical Society of Police, which represents many local Black officers — spoke against repealing the measure at the meeting Tuesday.