Community mourns 3 teens who died in Monroe County crash

UPDATED at 6 p.m. Wednesday with comments from the scene of the crash.
MONROE COUNTY — Three teenagers died Tuesday when a truck turned into the path of their car on a two-lane road north of Valmeyer, authorities said.
The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road in Monroe County.
The victims were Joshua Moate, 18, of south St. Louis County, Hailey Lattina, 15, of Dupo, and Savannah Amsden, 13, also of Dupo, said Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill. Lattina was in 10th grade and Amsden was in eighth grade at the Dupo Community Unit School District #196. Moate was a former student in the district.
All three teenagers died of blunt force trauma, Hill said.
Dozens of friends and family members gathered Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the crash to remember the teens.
Destiny Smith, 14, and her mother, Ashley Moyer, 35, both of Dupo, helped put up posters and crosses.
The mother and daughter said Savannah was one of the first friends Destiny made when she moved to Dupo from St. Clair County four years ago. Destiny described Savannah as determined, a basketball and softball athlete, and unafraid to speak her mind.
"She had a really big heart, and we just wanted to remember her being the happy person she was," said Destiny.
The school district released a statement offering condolences to the families of the teenagers and also highlighting coping resources available to students in the district.
The group was returning from a hike in Valmeyer when they were involved in the crash, said Moyer, who also said she was helping plan a vigil on Friday.
Illinois State Police said Moate was driving a 2007 Pontiac. They were heading north on Bluff Road and approaching a curve at Trout Hollow Road. A 2007 Hino box truck was heading south on Bluff Road.
The truck was turning east onto Trout Hollow Road when it traveled into the path of the Pontiac, police said. The car hit the rear passenger side of the truck.
All three teens were thrown from the car and died at the scene.
The truck was driven by a 33-year-old man from St. Louis. He was uninjured, police said.
Justin Rea, Amsden's uncle, said police told the family that the Pontiac was speeding. Rea said a woman driving behind the truck saw the crash and spoke with investigators.
The road was closed for about six hours while police investigated the collision.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Colter Peterson contributed to this report.