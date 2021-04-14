Community mourns 3 teens who died in Monroe County crash

UPDATED at 6 p.m. Wednesday with comments from the scene of the crash.

MONROE COUNTY — Three teenagers died Tuesday when a truck turned into the path of their car on a two-lane road north of Valmeyer, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road in Monroe County.

The victims were Joshua Moate, 18, of south St. Louis County, Hailey Lattina, 15, of Dupo, and Savannah Amsden, 13, also of Dupo, said Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill. Lattina was in 10th grade and Amsden was in eighth grade at the Dupo Community Unit School District #196. Moate was a former student in the district.

All three teenagers died of blunt force trauma, Hill said.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the crash to remember the teens.

Destiny Smith, 14, and her mother, Ashley Moyer, 35, both of Dupo, helped put up posters and crosses.

The mother and daughter said Savannah was one of the first friends Destiny made when she moved to Dupo from St. Clair County four years ago. Destiny described Savannah as determined, a basketball and softball athlete, and unafraid to speak her mind.