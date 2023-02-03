ST. LOUIS — The company that cleans St. Louis court buildings announced this week it would vacate its contract with the judicial circuit after drawing scrutiny from local unions, workers and public officials for its treatment of disabled employees.

On Thursday Charlotte Hammond, CEO of Alton, Illinois-based Challenge Unlimited Inc., which provides staffing and workforce training for people with disabilities, sent a letter to city officials announcing the organization would end its contract with the court on April 3. It was originally set to expire June 30.

In recent months, some employees accused the company of mistreating its disabled workers and punishing them for organizing.

St. Louis aldermen jumped to the employees' defense, showing up at demonstrations and passing a resolution this week in support of the employees and the union.

"I'm asking my colleagues to stand up and advocate for these disabled workers," said Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard on Friday.

Hammond, however, accused the union of "misleading" elected officials about the company. She said Challenge Unlimited had hired 52 people with disabilities to work in the 22nd Judicial Circuit courthouses over the course of its five-year contract and had been "praised" by the court for its "superior work."

She said the company would "pursue all available legal rights against the union for its unfounded and false accusations, past, present or future."

A representative for the service employees' union did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Joel Currier, a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, said in an email the courts were "exploring options" for janitorial services once the contract expired in April.

"The court’s primary concern at this time is for the potential loss of employment for Challenge Unlimited's workers," he said.