Company pulls plan to build 10,500-pig farm in northern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — A company seeking a permit to build a farm large enough to hold 10,500 pigs in rural Livingston County has withdrawn its application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

United Hog Systems of Marshall, Missouri, no longer intends to build its Z8 Sow Farm at a Livingston County location about three miles from the Poosey Conservation Area, according to state records.

The withdrawn permit application could represent a win for concerned citizens living near the proposed facility, who named themselves Friends of Poosey and embarked on a campaign to stop the concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO.

Records give no indication why the company withdrew its plan, or whether it will seek to build in another location.

Robert Brundage, attorney for United Hog, declined to comment on Wednesday.

The site had particularly troubled nearby landowners because of shallow groundwater discovered there.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.