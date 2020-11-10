Construction equipment topples over Blanchette Bridge, injuring worker

UPDATED at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday with additional details.

ST. CHARLES — A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning when a piece of construction equipment fell off the Blanchette Memorial Bridge and onto a sand embankment below.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the worker was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available.

A trooper estimated the equipment and worker fell about 75 feet, Thompson said.

He said there was not an auto accident on the bridge that caused the construction equipment to fall, as was initially believed. Thompson said the worker "was using the equipment and load possibly shifted and caused equipment to go over the bridge."

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 was backed up as police arrived on the scene about 8 a.m. At first, rescuers asked for boats to search in the water as the first reports were that someone had fallen into the Missouri River.

"Commercial vehicle in the water, off the bridge," St. Charles County dispatchers initially told rescuers, adding that a construction worker was still in the vehicle. The Missouri Highway Patrol's marine unit was sent to the bridge.