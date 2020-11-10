Construction foreman dies after falling 75 feet from Blanchette Memorial Bridge

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. with more on victim
ST. CHARLES — A construction foreman died Tuesday after he and his construction machinery fell about 75 feet from the Blanchette Memorial Bridge onto a sand embankment below.
Police identified the victim as Alan Jackson, 59, of Pevely, Missouri. Jackson's family said he was planning to retire this year after nearly 30 years in construction and wanted to travel in a camper with his wife.
Shaunda White, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Jackson worked for KCI Construction Co. in St. Louis. The company was awarded a $33 million contract in January for the Blanchette Bridge rehab project.
A spokesman for KCI, Brent Krueger, could not be reached for comment.
Jackson was found unconscious inside the machinery after the incident about 8 a.m. Tuesday and rescuers performed CPR, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol. Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:45 a.m., Thompson said.
"He was in this piece of equipment and removing construction decking from underneath from the bridge, and the weight shifted and the equipment fell off the bridge," Thompson said, adding that he didn't know precisely the kind of construction machinery that fell.
Jackson's oldest son, James Jackson, said Jackson had three adult children and four grandchildren. He was a lifelong resident of Pevely and a Marine, where he served as a crew chief on a "Huey" helicopter.
On the Blanchette Bridge project, Alan Jackson was a foreman, his son said.
"He was supposed to retire this year," James Jackson said of his father. "He had worked right around 30 years. (He) and my mom were planning to take their camper and travel the United States seeing different sights."
On Tuesday morning, traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 was backed up as police arrived on the scene. Thompson said there was not an auto accident on the bridge that caused the construction equipment to fall, as was initially believed. At first, rescuers asked for boats to search in the water as the first reports were that someone had fallen into the Missouri River.
"Commercial vehicle in the water, off the bridge," St. Charles County dispatchers initially told rescuers, adding that a construction worker was still in the vehicle. The Missouri Highway Patrol's marine unit was sent to the bridge.
Moments later, police gave an update that the vehicle wasn't in the water but between the eastbound and westbound lanes, and that the driver was unconscious. They called off the boats and said a search of the river was not needed.
Thompson said investigators with St. Charles city and St. Louis County were investigating the incident.
Crews have been hired to replace expansion joints, repair the steel structure, seal the bridge deck and paint the eastbound part of the bridge. The bridge carries on average about 150,000 vehicles daily, according to MoDOT — more than any of the St. Louis-area bridges that cross the Missouri River.
