Construction foreman dies after falling 75 feet from Blanchette Memorial Bridge

Jackson's oldest son, James Jackson, said Jackson had three adult children and four grandchildren. He was a lifelong resident of Pevely and a Marine, where he served as a crew chief on a "Huey" helicopter.

On the Blanchette Bridge project, Alan Jackson was a foreman, his son said.

"He was supposed to retire this year," James Jackson said of his father. "He had worked right around 30 years. (He) and my mom were planning to take their camper and travel the United States seeing different sights."

On Tuesday morning, traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 was backed up as police arrived on the scene. Thompson said there was not an auto accident on the bridge that caused the construction equipment to fall, as was initially believed. At first, rescuers asked for boats to search in the water as the first reports were that someone had fallen into the Missouri River.

"Commercial vehicle in the water, off the bridge," St. Charles County dispatchers initially told rescuers, adding that a construction worker was still in the vehicle. The Missouri Highway Patrol's marine unit was sent to the bridge.