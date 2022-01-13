Construction worker injured at MLS stadium when drywall topples, fire chief says

The victim was conscious and alert as he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Mosby said.

Mosby said there have been one or two other calls for paramedics for incidents during construction at the stadium, "but it's been relatively safe for that magnitude of a project."

St. Louis-area construction firms Alberici and L. Keeley and Minneapolis-based Mortenson are building the 22,500-seat soccer stadium. Construction is slated to wrap up in July.

The inaugural season of St. Louis City SC starts in March 2023.

The construction firms released a statement after noon Thursday, saying in part, "Safety is a top priority for our project team and a full investigation into this incident is being conducted. Construction work continues on-site."

The statement also said the worker "received immediate medical attention from project safety personnel and first responders and was transported to Saint Louis University SSM Hospital for further care."

A spokesperson for the club said they're hoping the injured worker has a quick recovery. "Our construction partners have done an incredible job focusing on the safety of the stadium construction site and we very much appreciate their quick actions in handling this situation.”

