Convicted killer Pamela Hupp will be focus of scripted TV show

A series of episodes of NBC’s “Dateline” surrounding the murders of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria in Lincoln County in 2011 and Louis Gumpenberger in St. Charles County in 2016 will be turned into a scripted TV series that will focus on Pamela Hupp, NBC announced this week.

Hupp is serving a sentence of life in prison without parole for Gumpenberger's fatal shooting at her O'Fallon, Mo., home. Prosecutors said his death was part of her amateurish plot to divert attention from herself in a re-investigation of the Faria murder.

They say she was trolling St. Charles County pretending to be a Dateline producer in an attempt to lure an unsuspecting visitor into her SUV, and then her home.