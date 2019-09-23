MAPLEWOOD — The cook left work at a popular Maplewood sports bar Sunday afternoon and, in broad daylight, shot the man he thought was abusing his sister, police said. Then he went back to work.
On Monday, St. Louis County prosecutors filed first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges against the cook, William James Buress.
Buress, 31, of the 1500 block of Salerno Drive in Pagedale, was jailed without bail.
Buress works at The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 7372 Manchester Road. He thought the man, his sister's boyfriend, had been abusing her, Maplewood Police Chief Steve Kruse said.
Police said Buress challenged the man to come to Maplewood so the two could fight outside, Maplewood Det. William Ballard said in court documents. But instead of fighting, Burress shot the man twice in the back about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Manchester Road, near Sutton Boulevard, police said, and left him in a pool of blood on the sidewalk.
The man, 26, of north St. Louis County, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The gunshots caused a collapsed lung, and serious damage to his colon, liver and intestines. The man underwent surgery and was expected to survive, police said.
After the shooting, Buress went to a rear parking lot, then walked back into work. He didn't resume cooking; he was sitting in the manager's office when police arrived, Kruse said. Officers arrested him there without incident moments after the shooting, Kruse said. Police said he confessed.
A half-dozen people witnessed the shooting. Some went to provide first aid to the victim before officers arrived, Kruse said.
The shooting was near a busy stretch of restaurants and bars on Manchester Road. Kruse said the shooting was isolated and stressed that the downtown Maplewood business area is safe.
"It was not a random shooting or a robbery of any type," Kruse told the Post-Dispatch. "It was the direct result of a domestic dispute."
Kruse added, "It's a very safe area to shop or go to restaurants."
Most service calls in the area consist of retail theft for shoplifting or the occasional car break-in, Kruse said in an email. The Maplewood Police Department, he added, maintains "a steady presence" and expects to introduce bicycle patrol officers in the city within the next month.
Across Maplewood, crime in the six-month period from January through June of this year was down more than 30%, compared to the same six-month period the year before.
Violent crime is rare in Maplewood. There were seven assaults, one robbery, no rapes and no homicides reported in Maplewood between January and June, compared with 26 violent crimes reported during the same period the previous year. Property crimes also saw a big drop.