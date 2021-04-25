 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cool Valley man charged with murder in St. Louis shooting
0 comments

Cool Valley man charged with murder in St. Louis shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with additional information on White.

ST. LOUIS — A man from Cool Valley was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in a shooting early Saturday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.

Javon White

Javon White, 31, of north St. Louis County, was charged with murder in a shooting early Saturday.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office also charged Javon White, 31, with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge ordered that White be held without bail. White lives in the 1100 block of Haley Avenue in Cool Valley.

White is accused of killing Chuwn Curtis, 24, just before 2 a.m. Saturday at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard. Curtis was found shot in a vehicle. He died at the scene, police said. Two women, ages 27 and 44, were found shot outside the car. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Curtis lived in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Drive in Jennings.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: SpaceX launches four-astronaut team on NASA space mission

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports