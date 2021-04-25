Cool Valley man charged with murder in St. Louis shooting

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with additional information on White.

ST. LOUIS — A man from Cool Valley was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in a shooting early Saturday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office also charged Javon White, 31, with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge ordered that White be held without bail. White lives in the 1100 block of Haley Avenue in Cool Valley.

White is accused of killing Chuwn Curtis, 24, just before 2 a.m. Saturday at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard. Curtis was found shot in a vehicle. He died at the scene, police said. Two women, ages 27 and 44, were found shot outside the car. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Curtis lived in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Drive in Jennings.

