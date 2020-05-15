Cool Valley man charged with statutory rape

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Cool Valley man was charged Friday with having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
Robert Lee Welker, 57, of the 1300 block of Weleba Avenue, was charged with statutory rape. Authorities say between Feb. 1 and April 1, Welker had sex with the teenage girl at a home in north St. Louis County.
Police said Welker admitted having sex with the teen.
There was no lawyer listed for Welker in court records. A judge ordered him held on a $200,000 cash-only bail.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.