Cool Valley man charged with statutory rape
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Cool Valley man was charged Friday with having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Robert Lee Welker, 57, of the 1300 block of Weleba Avenue, was charged with statutory rape. Authorities say between Feb. 1 and April 1, Welker had sex with the teenage girl at a home in north St. Louis County.

Police said Welker admitted having sex with the teen.

There was no lawyer listed for Welker in court records. A judge ordered him held on a $200,000 cash-only bail.

Robert Welker

