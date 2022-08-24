Cop charged with manslaughter in 2020 pursuit that killed Moline Acres police sergeant

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rayford now working for Hillsdale, and comment from his lawyer

The Bellefontaine Neighbors policeman who fatally struck a Moline Acres police sergeant during a 2020 high-speed chase has been charged in the sergeant's death.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Brian Rayford with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Authorities allege Rayford acted recklessly in a pursuit the day his speeding patrol car hit and killed Sgt. Herschel Turner, who was standing along Chambers Road.

Rayford was not in custody, as of Wednesday morning. His lawyer, Travis Noble, was trying to make arrangements for Rayford to surrender to authorities.

Rayford, 41, was fired from Bellefontaine Neighbors after the crash and now works as a police officer in Hillsdale.

Rayford was working as a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer on Dec. 5, 2020, when he chased a stolen car on Chambers Road about 12:30 a.m. that day. His patrol car was traveling 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without using emergency lights or sirens, police said.

Rayford had not confirmed if the suspects he was chasing had committed a dangerous felony, and he didn't have his supervisor's permission to chase them, which is department protocol, authorities said. Rayford should have known that dispatchers announced the car was stolen, not tied to any felony, investigators said.

At one point during the chase, Rayford drove west into the eastbound Dunn Road traffic lane, a Highway Patrol investigator said in court papers.

Rayford's car fatally struck Moline Acres police Sgt. Herschel Turner, who was standing outside his own vehicle on Chambers Road near Lance Drive. Turner was 54 years old. Turner had been at the scene to help with an earlier traffic stop on Chambers, between Norwich and Lance drives, when he was hit. He died later at a hospital.

"Rayford engaged in this pursuit without a supervisor’s authorization or any reasonable evidence that the need to immediately apprehend the driver of the vehicle outweighed the level of danger to the public created by his pursuit," the prosecutors' office said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in the statement that police need to make "sound decisions" before joining a pursuit and should balance the dangers of the pursuit against the threat the suspect poses to the community.

"Some facts show closer calls, but this was not close," Bell said. "We believe the evidence shows that this officer did not make sound decisions and, tragically, that caused the death of a police sergeant who was just doing his job."

Rayford lives in the 2400 block of Indiancup Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Court records do not list an attorney representing him. His bail is set at $100,000 cash. Prosecutors' spokesman Christopher King said he expects Rayford to be in custody sometime Wednesday. Rayford's attorney could not be reached.

Rayford was fired as a Bellefontaine Neighbors policeman shortly after the crash, said that city's mayor, Tommie Pierson. The mayor told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday, "It is what it is. He just made a bad decision."

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the fatal crash and turned its findings over to prosecutors. The prosecutor's office now says Rayford made statements to investigating officers about the pursuit that contradict evidence.

Shortly after the crash, the patrol gave an initial description of the incident. The patrol said the events began when a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer stopped a vehicle on Chambers Road and Turner came to help. While they were on that traffic stop, another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer, Rayford, saw a vehicle traveling erratically at a high speed across a nearby parking lot.

Rayford circled back to try to stop the car, police had said. But the car sped away on Chambers Road and Rayford began following it without his emergency lights or siren activated. The patrol initially said Rayford wasn't chasing the vehicle, just following it and trying to catch up.

As that car approached the officers conducting the traffic stop, it ran a stop sign at the crest of a hill and sideswiped an unoccupied Moline Acres patrol car. The suspects' car stopped and several people jumped out and ran away.

Rayford came to the crest in the hill, saw the vehicle crash ahead and then swerved to avoid the cars, police said. Turner tried to run out of the way but was struck by Rayford’s patrol car.

In court papers released Wednesday, the patrol investigator, Trooper Andrew Baker, concluded that Rayford had "recklessly" caused Turner's death. Baker said he didn't think Rayford would show up in court on a criminal summons and that Rayford poses a danger to the community. Baker said Rayford was still working in law enforcement.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that Rayford is currently a police officer in Hillsdale, a village of about 1,500 in north St. Louis County. A woman at the Hillsdale police station Wednesday said Rayford is out on a medical leave.

Rayford had been a Bellefontaine Neighbors policeman from about 2017 to early 2021.

Travis Noble, a lawyer representing Rayford in the case, said, "It was a tragic accident, and I haven't seen any information that leads them (police) to believe that there was a crime."

Turner was a 22-year law enforcement veteran. He had been with Moline Acres since 2015 and previously worked for Pagedale police. Turner was married and the father of three daughters and four sons. Two of Turner's daughters filed a wrongful death lawsuit in January 2021 against Rayford and the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors. A trial in the case is scheduled for November 2023.

William Meehan is a lawyer representing Turner's daughters in the lawsuit. He welcomed news of the criminal charges.

"It's a great development for the family," he said. "It greatly enhances the amount they can recover."

Meehan said he would call the troopers to testify in the civil suit about Rayford's reckless actions. If they can show Rayford acted recklessly, then Rayford as an officer isn't protected by official immunity and the cap in Missouri of $750,000 no longer applies, Meehan said. The damages could then go up to $4.5 million, which was the coverage in Bellefontaine Neighbors' insurance policy, Meehan said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Story has been updated with amount of insurance coverage, per lawyer for Turner's daughters.