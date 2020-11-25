Coronavirus cases surge among police in both St. Louis city and county, but officers' opinions of how it's handled vary

He credits the North Patrol's commander for continuously adopting new policies such as outdoor roll calls and temperature checks, and the cleaning of cars before and after each of the department's three shifts.

And in the county, officers were given a COVID-19 manual, mostly with policies outlined by the county government. Though officers there have seen a similar uptick in cases as the city, representatives such as Joe Patterson, president of the St. Louis County Police Union, and Shanette Hall, president of the county chapter of the Ethical Society of Police, both said officers in the county have not expressed concerns about how the police department has handled the pandemic.

Patterson noted that there are eight total precincts in the county, and each has a relatively small number of officers — Jennings, for example, houses fewer than 25 officers, and no station has more than 100 officers. The city has about 1,300 officers and 400 civilians split among headquarters and three police stations.

Hall noted the strict enforcement of wearing masks, availability of PPE and temporary halting of internships and ride-alongs as policies with which ESOP is satisfied.

“I don’t know if we were lucky," Hall said, "or maybe it was because of what we were doing.”

