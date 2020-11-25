Coronavirus cases surge among police in both St. Louis city and county, but officers' opinions of how it's handled vary

ST. LOUIS — Police departments in both St. Louis city and county have seen recent surges in COVID-19 cases, but proxies for officers say the departments' responses to the pandemic vary.
In the city, representatives for officers called for uniform protocols across all three stations, and the establishment of a specific COVID-19 policy. In the county, representatives for officers said they were satisfied with the department’s handling of the pandemic but were continuing to monitor the recent increase of cases in the department.
County police officials said Wednesday that over the previous 10 days, 20 officers had tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 86 officers in the county have tested positive; on Aug. 19, that number was just 20.
In the city, the Post-Dispatch learned through officers and union representatives that close to 10% of officers in the Central Patrol Division were out this week with positive tests.
Sgt. Donnell Walters, president of the city chapter of the Ethical Society of Police, said there is increasing concern among officers about how police and city administrators are handling the pandemic.
“There’s always a concern about officers’ safety, but there’s a job to be done. At the same time, we have to be safe doing that job,” said Walters.
Of 86 total cases in the county, 16 were still recovering Wednesday, according to police officials. And of the 20 new cases in the previous 10 days, it was unknown where 18 officers contracted the virus. One officer contracted it while working, and one contracted it from a family member, officials said.
In the city, it's unclear to the public as well as to fellow members of the police department how many officers have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic. City police officials have repeatedly denied questions about positive cases, instead referring questions to the city health department.
The Post-Dispatch reported last week that at least 10 officers at the Central Patrol Division, on Jefferson Avenue, had tested positive for COVID-19. By Monday, 17 officers at that station were out sick with positive tests, said Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officer’s Union. In all, there are about 200 total officers at that station, Roorda said.
“I can’t imagine that there’s anybody anywhere that’s done a worse job than the administration of this police department,” said Roorda. “It’d be nice if they could drop whatever is keeping them busy and address the pandemic.”
In the city, Roorda said, when an officer tests positive no one with whom the officer worked is notified, including the officer's partner. The police department did not respond to a Post-Dispatch email asking if the department notifies officers when another officer tests positive.
Roorda said the union has asked the city’s director of public safety for a plan to decentralize stations. Last week, after a city police spokesperson declined to provide the Post-Dispatch with information about positive tests in the department, officers at the Central Patrol Division were sent an email stating that Third District officers at the Central Patrol station would be sent to a satellite location following a "significant" increase in cases at the station. There was no plan announced for Fourth District officers, who use the same station.
Third District neighborhoods include Lafayette Square, Soulard and Tower Grove East. Fourth District neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Jeff Vander Lou and Old North St. Louis.
Uniform protocols
While several city police officers have expressed concern about how the department has handled the pandemic, about 4 miles north of the Central Patrol Division is a station in the city that is going “above and beyond with overall protocols," Walters said.
He credits the North Patrol's commander for continuously adopting new policies such as outdoor roll calls and temperature checks, and the cleaning of cars before and after each of the department's three shifts.
And in the county, officers were given a COVID-19 manual, mostly with policies outlined by the county government. Though officers there have seen a similar uptick in cases as the city, representatives such as Joe Patterson, president of the St. Louis County Police Union, and Shanette Hall, president of the county chapter of the Ethical Society of Police, both said officers in the county have not expressed concerns about how the police department has handled the pandemic.
Patterson noted that there are eight total precincts in the county, and each has a relatively small number of officers — Jennings, for example, houses fewer than 25 officers, and no station has more than 100 officers. The city has about 1,300 officers and 400 civilians split among headquarters and three police stations.
Hall noted the strict enforcement of wearing masks, availability of PPE and temporary halting of internships and ride-alongs as policies with which ESOP is satisfied.
“I don’t know if we were lucky," Hall said, "or maybe it was because of what we were doing.”
