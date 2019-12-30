You are the owner of this article.
Coroner: Body found outside East St. Louis school that of 13-year-old boy
Coroner: Body found outside East St. Louis school that of 13-year-old boy

EAST ST. LOUIS — A body that was found over the weekend in the parking lot of a middle school was identified Monday as that of a 13-year-old boy.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the boy as Michael A. Moore. 

His body was found in the parking lot of Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis on Sunday morning, police said. 

East St. Louis police responded to the scene about 8 a.m. Sunday. Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation and have categorized the death as a homicide.

Phone messages left with state police and with the East St. Louis School District 189 were not immediately returned Monday.

It's not clear if Moore was a student in the district and authorities have not released any details about his death. 

