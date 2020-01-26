Coroner: Death of Caseyville man found Saturday doesn't appear suspicious

Updated Sunday with the St. Clair County Coroner saying the death does not appear to be suspicious.

CASEYVILLE — A missing Caseyville man was found dead Saturday in a wooded ravine near his home, police say.

Marvin Parker, 30, was found shortly before 1 p.m. in a ravine behind his home in the 200 block of Center Street, Caseyville Police Chief Thomas Coppotelli said.

There were no apparent signs of injury to Parker, and the death doesn't appear to be suspicious, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye. Toxicology results are pending.

Parker was reported missing late Wednesday night, Coppotelli said.

Witnesses interviewed by police last saw him shortly before midnight Tuesday, leaving his home on foot and walking into the nearby wooded area, Coppotelli said.

About an hour earlier, Parker visited a Circle K gas station in Caseyville at 7900 North Illinois Street, according to surveillance video from the gas station, Coppotelli said.

There were no weapons recovered near where Parker was found dead, Coppotelli said. Police did not have any information on potential suspects.