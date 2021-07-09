Coroner identifies Alton man found dead after apartment fire

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man found dead after an apartment fire this week has been identified as 40-year-old John P. Weber.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Weber died in a fire Monday morning in the 800 block of Arch Street.

The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said firefighters searched the structure but didn't find anyone inside, and that Weber's body was discovered the next day. The structure was described by authorities as an "apartment/garage."

Nonn said Thursday that an autopsy revealed no trauma to Weber's body. Routine toxicology tests will take weeks. Alton police and fire officials and the state fire marshal are investigating.

The fire chief declined to answer questions while the case is under investigation and instead referred a reporter to the coroner's office.

