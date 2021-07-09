 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner identifies Alton man found dead after apartment garage fire
0 comments

Coroner identifies Alton man found dead after apartment garage fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON COUNTY — The Alton man found dead after an apartment garage fire this week has been identified as 40-year-old John P. Weber.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Weber died in a fire Monday morning in the 800 block of Arch Street.

Authorities said firefighters searched the building but didn't find anyone inside, and that Weber's body was discovered the next day by a friend.

Nonn said Thursday that an autopsy revealed no trauma to Weber's body. Routine toxicology tests will take weeks. Alton police and fire officials and the state fire marshal are investigating.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories July 7, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports