Coroner identifies Godfrey man found dead in house fire

MADISON COUNTY — A man found dead at the scene of a house fire Saturday has been identified as 78-year-old Robert G. Legate of Godfrey, Illinois, according to the Madison County coroner's office.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters and police who went to the home in the 5100 block of Ray Drive found Legate in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office said he was identified through dental records.

The Illinois fire marshal's office investigated the fire and found no evidence of foul play, the coroner's office said. An autopsy also found no foul play but was inconclusive about the cause of death; routine toxicology tests are pending, as well as carbon monoxide screening.

The death is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Godfrey Fire Department, and the Illinois state fire marshal.

According an obituary on the Gent Funeral Home's website, Legate had been a machinist and tool and die maker. He is survived by his wife, two sons, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.