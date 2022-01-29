Coroner identifies man, 22, killed in Bethalto head-on collision

BETHALTO — The Madison County coroner on Saturday identified the man, 22, who died in a head-on collision here the previous evening.

The victim, Traveon W. Ward of Bethalto, was driving a Toyota passenger car southbound in the 900 block of South Moreland Road in Bethalto around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said Ward tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he struck a Ford F-350 in the northbound lane head-on.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. A married couple riding in the truck from the Hartford area was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the coroner said.