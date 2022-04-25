Coroner identifies man who died in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY — Authorities on Monday released the identity of the man who died Friday in a fire at his home in the 1200 block of Franko Lane in Granite City.

Firefighters found the body of Tony M. Peterson, 55, after the fire was extinguished.

A preliminary autopsy report indicates the man died from smoke inhalation, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn. A final cause and manner of death will be released pending a routine toxicology test.

Someone call 911 to report the house fire shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Peterson was pronounced dead at 5:19 a.m., according to Nonn.

The fire is under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshal and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.