Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in East St. Louis
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman from East St. Louis and a man from northeast Missouri were identified Wednesday as the victims of a double homicide this week.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the man who died was Timothy Giroux, 45, of Palmyra, Missouri. The woman who died was Roneka Brown, 33, of East St. Louis.

The two were found fatally shot about 1:30 a.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 1800 block of Division Avenue of East St. Louis.  They had been shot multiple times.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

