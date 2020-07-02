Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck by car in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — The pedestrian fatally struck Monday by a vehicle on Route 3 has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Granite City.
The Madison County coroner said Ryan A. Stiles was pronounced dead at the scene on Route 3 near St. Thomas Road. The incident was reported to police at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Coroner Stephen P. Nonn's office said Stiles died from blunt head, chest and abdominal trauma. Routine toxicological testing are pending.
No additional information was available.
