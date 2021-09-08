Coroner identifies teenage boy shot to death in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — The coroner of St. Clair County on Wednesday identified the teenage boy who was shot to death the day before.

Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the victim is 16-year-old Troy Williams of East St. Louis.

Troy was shot multiple times about 4 a.m. Tuesday at 84th and Washington streets in East St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m.

East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are investigating. Authorities have not released a possible motive in the killing or information about a suspect.

