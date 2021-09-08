 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies teenage boy shot to death in East St. Louis
0 comments

Coroner identifies teenage boy shot to death in East St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — The coroner of St. Clair County on Wednesday identified the teenage boy who was shot to death the day before. 

Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the victim is 16-year-old Troy Williams of East St. Louis.

Troy was shot multiple times about 4 a.m. Tuesday at 84th and Washington streets in East St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m.

East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are investigating. Authorities have not released a possible motive in the killing or information about a suspect.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of August 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115

@kbellpd on Twitter

kbell@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Afghan refugees can provide an economic boost

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News