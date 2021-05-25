Coroner identifies two killed in motorcycle crash in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The St. Clair County Coroner on Tuesday identified two people killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash as Kaleb D. Ball, 30, of Bethalto and Kayla Steinmetz, 25, of Columbia, Illinois.

Ball and Steinmetz were thrown from their motorcycle about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Union Hill Road at Knob Hill Court in Fairview Heights, police said.

Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Steinmetz died at the crash scene and Ball was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Fairview Heights police said bystanders were trying to revive the pair when officers arrived at the crash scene. Police believe no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

