 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner identifies two killed in motorcycle crash in Fairview Heights
0 comments

Coroner identifies two killed in motorcycle crash in Fairview Heights

{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The St. Clair County Coroner on Tuesday identified two people killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash as Kaleb D. Ball, 30, of Bethalto and Kayla Steinmetz, 25, of Columbia, Illinois.

Ball and Steinmetz were thrown from their motorcycle about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Union Hill Road at Knob Hill Court in Fairview Heights, police said.

Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Steinmetz died at the crash scene and Ball was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Fairview Heights police said bystanders were trying to revive the pair when officers arrived at the crash scene. Police believe no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Ending unemployment payments may not solve the labor shortage

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports