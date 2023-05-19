UPDATED with names of victims
EAST ST. LOUIS — Two men were found shot to death Thursday night in East St. Louis.
About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the victims were shot inside a home in the 1300 block of North 35th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victims as Marvin L. Custer, 32, and Jamie J. Dillard, 36.
East St. Louis police asked the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group to handle the investigation. Authorities did not say if they had a suspect.
