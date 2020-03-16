Coroner IDs man found dead after house fire in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The St. Clair County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead following a house fire Friday.

Brian Mell was 62 years old when he died, the coroner's office said Monday.

Mell's cause of death is still under investigation.

The French Village Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 3 a.m. Friday on the 9000 block of Bunkum Road.