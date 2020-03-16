Coroner IDs man found dead after house fire in Fairview Heights
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The St. Clair County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead following a house fire Friday. 

Brian Mell was 62 years old when he died, the coroner's office said Monday. 

Mell's cause of death is still under investigation.

The French Village Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 3 a.m. Friday on the 9000 block of Bunkum Road.

The Fairview Heights Fire Department assisted with putting out the blaze, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating. 

French Village firefighters said they found one person dead after a fire on Friday, March 13, 2020, at a house in the 9000 block of Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
