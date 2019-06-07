ST. LOUIS COUNTY • The office of Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said on Friday it anticipates charging the parents of a baby girl who died this week after being left inside a hot car in Calverton Park.
A spokeswoman for the office, Josi Nielsen, sent the Post-Dispatch documents on Friday afternoon, which said that the office had charged the girl's parents with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of their 11-month old daughter, Joseline Eichelberger.
When the Post-Dispatch reported the information, Calverton Park police said that charges had not been filed. Nielsen later acknowledged the error.
Eichelberger's body was found about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the family's home in the 100 block of Anistasia Drive. The infant was left in the car for at least 12 hours and died from the excessive heat, court documents allege.
Temperatures reached a high of 79 degrees around St. Louis Sunday.
"Young children are much more susceptible to heat than adults are," Calverton Park Police spokesman Chris Robertson told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that the parents of Joseline Eichelberger had been charged in her death, and named them. The Post-Dispatch does not typically identify suspects before they are charged. Their names have been removed from this story.