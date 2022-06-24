Corrections officer stabbed at downtown St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS — A corrections officer at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis was stabbed by an inmate Friday, prompting a lockdown, St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said.

About midday, an inmate stabbed a jail guard in the face with some kind of knife, causing what Betts described as an "uprising" in the jail, Betts said. During the roughly two-hour lockdown, jail staff searched several floors for the knife.

Betts had no details on the officer's injuries or condition and said he was having difficulty obtaining information from the jail.

Police provided a summary that said at 11:12 a.m., a male jail guard, 36, was attacked by two male inmates, 40 and 32. Police said one of the inmates had a "homemade sharp object" and that the guard suffered cuts to his face. The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jail Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah could not be reached. A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones sent a text message saying city police were investigating and "should be issuing available information."

At the end of May, the city moved all remaining inmates held at the city's Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse, to the downtown jail.

The downtown jail has a history of disturbances, including at least half a dozen over an eight-month period that began in late 2020. City officials said in early May that they had completed $7 million in upgrades and repairs at the jail, including replacing faulty cell locks that allowed several uprisings and protests in the facility last year.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.