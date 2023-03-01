ST. LOUIS — A surge in traffic fatalities in the city in recent years has spurred Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration to consider bringing back red-light cameras.

In the wake of a crash Sunday at Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue that killed four people and injured four, the mayor’s office said the city is exploring “automated enforcement solutions to discourage dangerous driving” but didn’t elaborate.

Sources have since confirmed that red-light cameras are among the ideas under consideration.

Red-light cameras haven’t been used in St. Louis and most of the rest of Missouri since 2015, when state Supreme Court rulings effectively set up new restrictions on their use.

Under those decisions, red-light cameras have to take photos of drivers, not just vehicles as the city used to do. In one case, the court ruled that the old St. Louis ordinance improperly required defendants to prove they weren’t operating a vehicle at the time of the violation.

Jones is expected to address the issue Wednesday when she signs a $74 million infrastructure bill that includes money to remove lanes and bump out curbs to slow traffic on some major streets such as Grand Boulevard, Kingshighway and Jefferson Avenue.

MoDOT statistics show 78 traffic fatalities in the city last year, up from 71 in 2021. There were 81 in 2020 and 60 in 2019.

Among those supporting a return to using the cameras is Trailnet, a local organization that advocates for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Charles Bryson, Trailnet’s policy catalyst, said red-light cameras, speed cameras and other technology could help the city cope with the vacancies in police officer positions St. Louis has faced in recent years.

“You’re augmenting the lack of police officers with other tools around traffic issues,” said Bryson, a former city public safety director under then-Mayor Francis Slay.

But he said Trailnet also believes “there has to be racial equity involved in that conversation.”

He added that if the cameras are brought back, they should be deployed in a way that doesn’t result in African Americans receiving a disproportionate number of red-light camera tickets and fines.

He also noted that a number of the streets with high-crash totals are in Black-majority neighborhoods.

“The sticky issue is how do you do both,” said Bryson.

Bevis Schock, an attorney who challenged St. Louis’ old camera law and those in some other cities, disputed the idea that restoring the camera tickets in the city would help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

“The people who are committing this crazy traffic mayhem are not responsive to the law,” Schock said. “So it doesn’t matter if they get a notice in the mail telling them to pay $100” as a red-light camera fine.

Jones’ predecessor as mayor, Lyda Krewson, in 2019 also considered bringing the ticket cameras back, saying her goal was to improve traffic law enforcement in a city with a chronic shortage of police officers. At the time, she cited speeding and red-light running on major thoroughfares.

Krewson’s administration issued a request for proposals to vendors, asking them to bid on both red-light cameras and speed cameras, a technology St. Louis hasn’t used in the past.

Although two companies responded, the issue was put aside when the pandemic hit St. Louis and the rest of the nation a few months later.

In 2011, about 30 cities across Missouri had red-light cameras but as of now, Hannibal is the only one still using them.

Jones’ infrastructure bill, which her office on Sunday called “the largest investment in road and pedestrian safety in the city’s history,” aims to reimagine city traffic planning and rebuild major streets to make them safer.

Last week, Aldermanic President Megan Green in an interview mentioned red-light cameras as a possible way to improve traffic law enforcement.

She said she thinks there are ways that the city could abide by the court restrictions “and use technology in a way that can enhance safety while also protecting civil liberties of folks in our city.”

Green also said she is interested in setting up some kind of “non-police traffic enforcement” for lower-level offenses.

Alderman Sharon Tyus of the 1st Ward, who chairs the aldermanic Streets Committee, said she is looking into the idea of hiring retired police officers to do traffic enforcement.

Alderman Joe Vollmer of the 10th Ward said he supported considering a return to the use of the cameras.

“Especially with the way things are going now,” he said. “No one’s stopping at anything. It’s frightening. There’s no deterrent currently.”

Vollmer said the city also needs to come up with ways to get more police recruits.

“We need to up their pay and their appreciation and get us to a model that works,” he said.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.