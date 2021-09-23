Country Club Hills man is sought in two St. Louis County killings this year

ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old Country Club Hills man is being sought in connection with two area homicides this year, St. Louis County police said.

Rodney West Toney, of the 7000 block of Calvin Avenue, was charged Thursday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a Jan. 12 killing of a Granite City man in a parking lot in Riverview.

He is also being sought in connection to a July 6 killing of a woman outside a salon in the 2100 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County.

Toney was not in custody, but prosecutors said he may be in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.

In the January killing, Ronald Ross, of the 200 block of Elm Avenue of Granite City, was found shot about 9 p.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of Chambers Road in Riverview. He was later pronounced dead.

According to information from police, the killing happened after an argument during an attempted drug sale. St. Louis County police said Toney could be seen in a surveillance video from the scene, and that Toney was later questioned by police in connection with the incident.