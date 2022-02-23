Country Club Hills man killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The man run over and dragged to his death last weekend in St. Louis was identified Wednesday as a man from Country Club Hills.

Damian Moore, 47, was run over about 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

St. Louis police said Wednesday they haven't made an arrest and don't know who was driving the vehicle. Their last update said the car may have been a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Moore lived in the 7400 block of Esterbrook Drive in Country Club Hills, a small municipality in north St. Louis County.

A witness had talked with Moore before he was struck. Moore apparently told the witness he was suffering from an unrelated injury and needed help.

As the witness spoke with Moore, the witness saw the sedan drive toward them. The car entered the northbound lanes of Goodfellow, then got into the southbound lanes to hit Moore, police said. Moore was dragged south on Goodfellow.

Police haven't said if they know more about Moore's initial injury.

