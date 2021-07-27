Country Club Hills man struck officer with car, strangled woman, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Country Club Hills man was arrested Monday after authorities say he struck a police officer with his car and strangled a woman at a Spanish Lake apartment.

Larry Harris, 38, of the 7400 block of Calvin Avenue, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and assaulting a police officer, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.

County police responded to a domestic violence call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Starshire Drive in Spanish Lake. Officers confronted Harris, who was leaving the apartment where officers were called, and requested his identification. Harris said he left his ID in his car, and once he got inside the car he attempted to flee and struck an officer's leg, according to police.

Before the call to police, Harris was in an argument with a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said. Harris threatened the woman's life and punched her in the face. He then pushed the woman against a wall and strangled her until she was unconscious, police said.

Harris was being held Tuesday on $500,000 cash bail.

