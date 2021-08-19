Country Club Hills settles lawsuit alleging police assault for $61,750

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — A man who says he was the victim of an unprovoked assault by police in 2018 has settled his federal lawsuit against the city of Country Club Hills.

The city's insurance entity agreed to pay Mohammad Wishah and his lawyer $61,750, according to a copy of the settlement obtained Thursday by the Post-Dispatch.

In the agreement, the city and police officers do not admit any guilt or liability and continue to deny the lawsuit's claims. Lawyers on both sides declined to comment Thursday. The settlement prohibits parties from discussing its terms.

Wishah's Dec. 31, 2019, lawsuit said that he was waiting to pick up food at his cousin’s store, the Mally Supermarket, on July 25, 2018, when he was ordered to leave by two Country Club Hills police officers. Wishah had been talking to the officers, but they became frustrated with the conversation, the suit said. Officer Dennis Epps pushed him toward the doors and Officer Idriese Tabarly later pushed Wishah to the ground, injuring his back, the suit alleged.

Epps told a market employee to falsely report that the market wanted Wishah removed and asked the owner to delete video of the incident, the suit said.

Tabarly, of Jennings, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The case is pending.

