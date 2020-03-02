County identifies boy, 15, killed in Hazelwood shooting

HAZELWOOD — The St. Louis County medical examiner's office on Monday identified the 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Hazelwood last week as Malachi Jeffries.

Malachi was shot Thursday morning at his family's home in the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive in Hazelwood while an older teen was loading and unloading a gun, police said.

Malachi was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged Timothy "Timmy" Nguyen, 18, with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Nguyen allegedly shot the boy while loading and unloading a 9mm Taurus gun.

Nguyen lives in the 4300 block of Tholozan Avenue in St. Louis. He was arrested at the scene, admitted to the shooting and told police where to find the gun, according to court documents.

No attorney was listed for Nguyen in an online court file Monday.

Nguyen's bond was set at $30,000 but he was allowed to post $3,000 cash bail Friday, online court records show.

Malachi's grandfather declined comment Monday, and his mother could not be reached.

Malachi's funeral arrangements are being handled by A.L. Beal Mortuary.