County identifies boy, 15, killed in Hazelwood shooting

HAZELWOOD — The St. Louis County medical examiner's office on Monday identified the 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Hazelwood last week as Malachi Jeffries.
Malachi was shot Thursday morning at his family's home in the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive in Hazelwood. Malachi was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged Timothy "Timmy" Nguyen, 18, with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Nguyen allegedly shot the boy while loading and unloading a 9mm Taurus gun.
Nguyen lives in the 4300 block of Tholozan Avenue in St. Louis. He was arrested at the scene, admitted to the shooting and told police where to find the gun, according to court documents.
No attorney was listed for Nguyen in an online court file Monday.
Nguyen's bond was set at $30,000 but he was allowed to post $3,000 cash bail Friday, online court records show.
Malachi's grandfather declined comment Monday, and his mother could not be reached.
Malachi's funeral arrangements are being handled by A.L. Beal Mortuary.
Children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area this year
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019.
Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.
Malachi Jeffries, 15, died at a hospital after he was shot at his family's home. Timothy T. Nguyen, 18, was charged with involuntary manslaugh…
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…
A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed her 17-year-old daughter in the 10200 block of V…
A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.
A man was charged after he allegedly shot into a vehicle where the child, 9, and his father, 31, were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Str…
Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m.
The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…
Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.
Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.