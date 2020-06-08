County NAACP, clergy call on Florissant to fire police detective

The 31-year-old driver of the police vehicle is a detective who has worked at the department for nine years and that two additional officers have been put on leave, Florissant police Chief Tim Fagan said late Saturday at a news conference. The detective has been suspended.

Fagan said the officer, whose name has not been released, was on duty because of civil unrest in the area during protests over Floyd’s death. The arrest occurred a day after four St. Louis police officers were shot and a retired St. Louis police captain was fatally shot during a violent night in the city.

The officers were pursuing the vehicle the two men were in because it had been nearby the evening of June 1 when a shot was fired across from the Florissant police station, Fagan said.

Fagan said the 20-year-old man was treated at the hospital for an ankle injury. He said the man and others with him face charges for drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The federal Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and the FBI “aware of the situation” and “will review all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted.”