County NAACP, clergy call on Florissant to fire police detective

FLORISSANT — Black clergy members and the St. Louis County NAACP called on Florissant officials Monday morning to immediately fire a Florissant Police detective suspended after a video showed him hitting a man with an unmarked police SUV before jumping on him, hitting him and handcuffing him.
“This young man could have been killed by that SUV, and we’d be having a different conversation,” said the Rev. Darryl Gray, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, at an 11 a.m. press conference Monday outside the Florissant Police Department. “We as clergy and as community leaders come here today to call for the immediate termination of this officer.”
The incident at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday was captured by a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera, and the video, obtained by online Real STLNews, appears to show the SUV striking the man as he runs past a home. He screams as the officer jumps on top of him and appears to hit him and then cuffs him.
The 31-year-old driver of the police vehicle is a detective who has worked at the department for nine years and that two additional officers have been put on leave, Florissant police Chief Tim Fagan said late Saturday at a news conference. The detective has been suspended.
Fagan said the officer, whose name has not been released, was on duty because of civil unrest in the area during protests over Floyd’s death. The arrest occurred a day after four St. Louis police officers were shot and a retired St. Louis police captain was fatally shot during a violent night in the city.
The officers were pursuing the vehicle the two men were in because it had been nearby the evening of June 1 when a shot was fired across from the Florissant police station, Fagan said.
Fagan said the 20-year-old man was treated at the hospital for an ankle injury. He said the man and others with him face charges for drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
The federal Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and the FBI “aware of the situation” and “will review all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted.”
County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has recused himself from the investigation because a “close relative of a staffer in our office was at the scene of the incident,” Bell said in a statement.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar’s office is investigating with the help of St. Louis County police and the FBI.
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, president of the metropolitan St. Louis Clergy Coalition, said the man’s family wants the detective to be fired and charged. The man’s mother wants people to know her son is not a “thug” and hasn’t been in previous trouble with the law, he said.
Includes reporting by The Associated Press. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.