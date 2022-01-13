County police investigate after man found dead in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Officers with the North County Precinct responded about 7:25 a.m. to a report of a "person down" and found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene; no details on a cause of death were available Thursday afternoon, county police Officer Adrian Washington said in a statement.

The scene is near the border of Jennings, Bellefontaine Neighbors and north St. Louis.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact St. Louis County police investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).