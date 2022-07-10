County police investigating after fatal Bel-Nor house fire

BEL NOR — Detectives are investigating a house fire that killed one resident early Sunday morning, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Bel-Nor police responded to the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive. A man found in the home was taken to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and St. Louis County police detectives are investigating.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Gabe Barnard
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today