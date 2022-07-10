 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County police investigating after fatal Bel-Nor house fire

BEL NOR — Detectives are investigating a house fire that killed one resident early Sunday morning, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Bel-Nor police responded to the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive. A man found in the home was taken to the hospital, and later pronounced dead. 

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and St. Louis County police detectives are investigating.

