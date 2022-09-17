Couple charged in accidental shooting death of St. Louis boy

“I kept telling him to breathe, and he would take a breath,” Lee Little said. “I said, ‘Khori, if you hear me, hug me.’ He wrapped his arm around me and he took a breath — and he never took another one.”

Lee Little said his grandson loved to accompany him on neighborhood walks and play with all the dogs on the block. He said Khori also loved animals, eating ice cubes and running up and down the neighborhood street.

“The walks were my way of teaching him about birds and flowers and dogs and squirrels,” Little told the Post-Dispatch. “And we would go over the ABCs and go over our numbers. He was just a wonderful kid and he was going to be a wonderful person one day.”