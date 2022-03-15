 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple, child rescued from third-floor window of burning Shrewsbury apartment

SHREWSBURY — Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a couple and their young child from a third-floor windowsill at a burning Shrewsbury apartment complex late Monday night.

Before the rescue, residents at the River Crest apartments who had escaped on their own were standing below the window, trying to coax the couple to drop the child from the ledge into their arms, officials said.

The two-alarm fire started as a grease fire about 11:15 p.m. in the kitchen of a second-floor unit. The apartment complex is in the 7100 block of Murdoch Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Shrewsbury firefighters were helped by several agencies, including Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Webster Groves and Affton.

The man and woman in a third-floor unit were sitting on a window sill when firefighters arrived. The smoke was so heavy behind them they were unable to escape down a stairwell on their own.

Firefighters brought the man, woman and child down the ladder to safety. They were evaluated at the scene but not transported to a hospital.

