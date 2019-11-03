RIVERVIEW — A man and woman shot to death in an apartment on Saturday appear to have been in the midst of a domestic dispute when shots were fired, police said Sunday.
St. Louis County police identified the two shooting victims as Artelia Harold, 48, and Bennie Whalen, 51. Police confirmed Sunday that the two were a couple and that they were found shot in their own residence in the Chevelle Apartments at 245 Chambers Road on Saturday afternoon.
Police believe Whalen shot Harold, and then another adult in the home shot Whalen. That person called 911 and is cooperating with police.