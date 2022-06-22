 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple found dead in Moscow Mills in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY — Police found a man and woman dead in a Moscow Mills home Tuesday, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide.

The Lincoln County sheriff's office found the couple dead in the home in the 300 block of Santa Cruz Drive, east of Highway 61.

Police haven't released the names of the man or woman, or said who fired the shots.

Police were first notified about 4:40 p.m. for a suicidal man inside the home. When police arrived, they heard no sounds of a disturbance, the sheriff's office said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Charles County tactical officers came to help. Police went into the home and found the bodies. Both had been shot, police said.

Suicide prevention hotline
