Couple in their 80s killed by wrong-way driver in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A couple in their 80s from Ste. Genevieve County were killed by a wrong-way driver in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspected wrong-way driver was cited for DWI causing death.

The victims are identified as John R. Rickus, 85, and Helen M. Rickus, 87, both of Bloomsdale, Missouri. They had been married 47 years.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, John Rickus was driving south on Highway B in a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, a compact SUV. His wife was a passenger.

A northbound vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes collided head-on with Rickus' SUV south of Elm Spring Drive, police said. Rickus' vehicle then became airborne and hit the side of a pickup, a a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

John and Helen Rickus, who were both wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead hours later at Mercy South Hospital.

The driver of the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue that hit them was 35-year-old Katie Palmer of Jackson, Missouri, according to the patrol. Highway Patrol arrest records show that Palmer was cited for DWI causing death. No one answered the phone at Palmer's home on Wednesday.

Palmer was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries in the crash, the patrol said.