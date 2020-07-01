Couple in their 80s killed by wrong-way driver in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A couple in their 80s from Ste. Genevieve County were killed by a wrong-way driver in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspected wrong-way driver was cited for DWI causing death.
The victims are identified as John R. Rickus, 85, and Helen M. Rickus, 87, both of Bloomsdale, Missouri. They had been married 47 years.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, John Rickus was driving south on Highway B in a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, a compact SUV. His wife was a passenger.
A northbound vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes collided head-on with Rickus' SUV south of Elm Spring Drive, police said. Rickus' vehicle then became airborne and hit the side of a pickup, a a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.
John and Helen Rickus, who were both wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead hours later at Mercy South Hospital.
The driver of the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue that hit them was 35-year-old Katie Palmer of Jackson, Missouri, according to the patrol. Highway Patrol arrest records show that Palmer was cited for DWI causing death. No one answered the phone at Palmer's home on Wednesday.
Palmer was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries in the crash, the patrol said.
The 46-year-old driver of the pickup, Jason Woolbright of Imperial, Missouri, was not hurt.
The crash site was about halfway between Morse Mill and Cedar Hill, two unincorporated communities in west-central Jefferson County.
John and Helen Rickus were on their way home Tuesday from visiting Helen's sister in Cuba, Missouri, said one of the couple's daughters-in-law, Karen Boeckstiegel. John was a retired insurance salesman and had served in the U.S. Air Force as a young man; Helen was a homemaker and retired as a factory worker. They had six sons, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
They loved the outdoors and fishing, Boeckstiegel said. They were fond of visiting Kincaid Lake in Illinois and Mark Twain Lake in Missouri, and they taught their grandkids to camp and canoe, she said.
Kim Bell covers breaking news for STLtoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter here.
