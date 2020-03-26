Courier returns in middle of night, crawls through Maplewood woman's window in sex-assault attempt

MAPLEWOOD — A courier who delivered groceries to a Maplewood woman returned in the middle of the night, crawled through her bathroom window and startled her awake, demanding sex, officials said.

In the Maplewood burglary about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the woman screamed and the man ran, police said. The woman was uninjured.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Anthony Thomas, 22, with first-degree burglary. Thomas, of the 6100 block of Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis, was being held in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

Charges say the burglary was an effort to sexually assault the woman.

It happened in the 2500 block of Gerhard Avenue, at the home of a 29-year-old woman. She had fallen asleep on her couch and woke to him calling her by name; in crude language, he demanded sex, police said.

After she screamed and he ran off, she called police. She told officers that she recognized the burglar as the man who had delivered groceries to her hours earlier, Maplewood Police Chief Steve Kruse said.